Gelhardt has played less than 30 minutes in his last four league appearances after being used as a late substitute in recent fixtures.

He came on after 84 minutes in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham and has been in the starting XI in just one Premier League game this term.

Gnonto, a deadline day signing from FC Zurich, has been named on the bench three times without being utilised.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, Kilgallon questioned why the pair were being used little by manager Jesse Marsch.

"Six minutes is not long enough for anyone, I don't know what you want him to do in six minutes,” said the ex-Bradford player.

"You want him to come on about 60 minutes, put a shift in and show the fans what he can do. I don't think he is ready to start but to come on - he is great.

"For the second goal, he barges through and gets a little touch. He was involved again.

"Gnonto has played for Italy but can't get on the bench. What is he doing wrong?"

Rodrigo headed the hosts in front at Elland Road, but they were pegged back by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header and came unstuck after the break, conceding late goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian.