The 67-year-old from Argentina has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds United earlier this year, following a run of four-straight defeats which left the Whites hanging dangerously above the relegation zone.

Still largely revered at Elland Road after leading Leeds back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, Bielsa could soon be on his way back to England as Bournemouth seek a permanent replacement for Scott Parker.

The ex-England midfielder was dismissed by the Cherries after a 9-0 loss to Liverpool at the end of August. Gary O’Neil, who has been in temporary charge at Bournemouth since Parker’s sacking, has oversaw three wins, four draws and four defeats from 11 Premier games in charge at the Vitality Stadium.

He also watched his side beat Everton 4-1 in the third round of the Carabao Cup last week to give him four victories in all competitions in charge.

Bielsa managed 170 games at Leeds, winning 81, drawing 30 and losing 59 for a win ratio of 47.6 per cent at Elland Road.

After making the decision to relieve Bielsa of his duties at Leeds in late February, chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa, pictured during his time in charge at Leeds United, is in advanced talks to become Bournemouth's next manager. (Photo by JON SUPER/AFP via Getty Images)

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.”