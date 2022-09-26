Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa rejects opportunity to return to management
Marcelo Bielsa has rejected the chance to return to management after turning down an offer from Brazilian club Santos.
The Argentine has been out of work since leaving Elland Road earlier this year. Reports in South America claimed that Santos president Andres Rueda reached out to the ex-Chile and Argentina boss last week before Bielsa turned down the offer.
The Sao Paulo outfit are the second most successful club from Brazil.
Leeds parted company with Bielsa at the end of February following a poor run of results that threatened their Premier League status.
Most Popular
He is still remembered fondly by the club’s fanbase after overseeing their promotion back to the top flight following a 16-year absence.
His first managerial position was in his homeland with Newell's Old Boys in 1990 before he went on to manage the likes Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lille in Europe ahead of joining the Whites in 2018.
Bielsa managed 170 games at Elland Road before his departure earlier this year, winning 81 fixtures, drawing 30 and losing 59.