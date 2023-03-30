Former Leeds United striker and Middlesbrough manager shortlisted for Premier League hall of fame

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and former Leeds United striker Robbie Fowler have been named on a 15-man shortlist for the Premier League's hall of fame.

Three will be chosen via a public vote.

Also on the list are Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Petr Cech, Andy Cole, Ashley Cole, Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, John Terry, Yaya Toure, and Nemanja Vidic.

Carrick was best known for his time at Manchester United, where he won five Premier League titles as well as a European Cup, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

He also played for West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick became Boro manager in October, his first full-time management post.

Fowler made 357 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, scoring 183 goals, before moving to Leeds for £12m in late 2001.

Despite injury problems at Elland Road, he scored 15 goals in 31 appearances before being sold to Manchester City in January 2003.

IN THE RUNNING: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has been nominated for the Premier League's hall of fame

Former Newcastle United and Manchester United striker Cole is the father of Barnsley striker Devante.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger this week became the first managers inducted, alongside 16 players including Eric Cantona, who played for Leeds in the opening months of the first Premier League season.

David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright are the others.

Fans can vote here and via the official Premier League app. Voting is open until 6pm on April 10, with the three inductees to be announced on May 3.

CANDIDATE: Robbie Fowler had a spell at Leeds United where his goals-to-game ratio was impressive, despite persistent injury problems