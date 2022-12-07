Former Leeds United striker linked with shock Elland Road return after latest Patrick Bamford setback

Former Leeds United striker Chris Wood has been linked with a shock return to Elland Road five years after leaving the club.

Wood, who joined Newcastle United in January this year, left the Whites for Burnley in controversial circumstances in 2017. The 31-year-old scored 41 goals in 83 appearances for Leeds between 2015 and 2017 before opting to make the step up to the Premier League with the Clarets.

The New Zealander signed for Newcastle in the club’s first transfer window under their new ownership but has struggled for minutes this season, starting just two league games for the in-form Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are currently short of striking options after Patrick Bamford missed the club’s week-long training camp in Spain after undergoing surgery in Munich. The issue was described as minor but no return date has been set for the forward.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Chris Wood of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 12, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been frustrating 15 months for the former Middlesbrough player who has played in 14 out of a possible 52 club matches since injuring his ankle against Newcastle in September 2021.

According to Football Insider, Leeds could turn to Wood in January to help solve their issues up front. Speaking of his departure from Elland Road, Wood said in 2020: “It had been my dream since I was a kid to play in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had spent seven years in the Championship waiting to get that break and I couldn’t guarantee that I would get another chance. I hope most Leeds fans understand that.”

Newcastle may prove reluctant to let Wood leave St James’ Park, with summer signing Alexander Isak struggling with injury since his move to Newcastle while Callum Wilson is in Qatar with the England squad. He missed training with the Three Lions on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United's English striker Patrick Bamford (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)