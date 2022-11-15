FORMER Leeds United and England winger Aaron Lennon has announced his retirement at the age of 35.

Lennon, born in Leeds and who also played for Everton, Burnley and Tottenham, left the Clarets for a second time in the summer after his contract expired. Having not received any offers he felt were worth pursuing, the 21-cap former England international has now called time on his career.

“I’ve finally decided that the time is right to hang my boots up, having weighed up my options I didn’t feel any were right for me and my young family,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It has been a very tough decision as football has been my life since probably the age of three and the last 20 years playing professionally at the very top has been so amazing.

NO MORE: Aaron Lennon, in action for Leeds United as he looks to get through the QPR defence back in November 2004. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Football means so much to me and always will do. I don’t think I even realised how much until started considering this retirement, it has been everything and more.

“Now I’m very excited for this next chapter in my life and spending a lot more time with my loved ones. There is so much (I) want to do and give back with all my experience and experiences on and off the pitch. ”

Lennon joined his hometown club back in 2001, signing for the Whites’ academy aged 14. H e made history when he became the youngest play er to appear in the Premier League – aged 16 years and 129 days – when coming off the bench at White Hart Lane against Tottenham Hotspur in a 2–1 loss in August 2003.

He left the club two years later when he was sold to Tottenham as Leeds’ financial problems continued to bite. He had made 38 appearances, scoring once.

