Former Leeds United winger Raphinha to be targeted by Manchester City if Riyad Mahrez leaves the Premier League champions for Saudi Arabia

FORMER Leeds United winger Raphinha has emerged as a leading target for Premier League and Champions League holders Manchester City should Riyad Mahrez leave the treble winners for Saudi Arabia.
Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST

City have turned down a bid of £18m from Al Ahli for Mahrez and are awaiting an improved offer.

Should the ex-Leicester City player and Algerian international leave, then Pep Guardiola is expected to turn his attention towards bringing in Barcelona's Raphinha as a replacement, according to reports.

Contact has been made between City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain and Barca director Deco, who has also served as the player's agent.

Most Popular
Former Leeds United winger Raphinha, now at Barcelona, who is wanted by Manchester City. Picture: Getty.Former Leeds United winger Raphinha, now at Barcelona, who is wanted by Manchester City. Picture: Getty.
The Brazilian international moved to Barca just 12 months ago from Leeds.

Barca signed Raphinha for £55m, with the Catalans paying £49m up front.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle were all interested in the wingman last summer, with the former retaining their interest in the player.

The Gunners have remained in touch with his representatives and were looking to sign him in January.

