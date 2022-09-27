Former Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Newell's Old Boys and Argentina star travels to Leeds to pay homage to Marcelo Bielsa

Bielsa, 67, spent three-and-a-half seasons at Elland Road between 2018 and 2022, leading the club back to the top flight after a 16-year absence.

Rodriguez, who was capped 56 times by Argentina, posted an image on social media underneath a mural of Bielsa in Leeds.

The artwork on the side of a building at Hyde Park Corner was created by street artist Irek Jasutowicz following Leeds’ promotion from the Championship in 2020.

Rodriguez and Bielsa were both born in Rosario, Argentina and started their respective careers at Newell’s Old Boys. The former Liverpool and Atlético Madrid player stood underneath the portrait with a Newell’s shit.

The 41-year-old was back in England to take part in a Liverpool v Manchester United legends fixture at Anfield last weekend.

The artwork also has a quote from Bielsa, which reads: “A man with new ideas is a madman, until his ideas triumph.”

Rodriguez made 57 appearances for Liverpool and played over 100 times for Atletico. He played over 200 times for Newell’s in three spells and retired last year while playing for the club.

Maxi Rodriguez was in England to take part in a Liverpool v Man United legends game - and made the trip across to Leeds to pay homage to Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

The Rosario club’s stadium is named after Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa’s first managerial position was in his homeland with Newell's Old Boys in 1990 before he went on to manage the likes Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lille in Europe ahead of joining the Whites in 2018.