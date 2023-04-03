All Sections
Fresh twist to Premier League relegation battle predicted, will Everton's draw with Spurs relegate Leeds United - gallery

Everton defender Michael Keane’s stunning 90th-minute equaliser atoned for his error in conceding Tottenham’s penalty opener in a fractious 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in which both sides had a man sent off.

By Nick Westby
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 23:04 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 23:10 BST

Harry Kane’s spot-kick looked set to give Spurs post-Antonio Conte a victory but it was the England captain’s involvement in the sending-off of Abdoulaye Doucoure which prompted most discussion – until Keane’s 30-yard screamer.

The country’s record scorer registered his 22nd league goal of the season but it was his over-reaction to Doucoure’s hand into his face, resulting in the Frenchman’s red card, 10 minutes previously which provoked the ire of Goodison.

In the 58th minute Kane fouled Demarai Gray in front of the technical area and then left his foot in on a tackle on Doucoure, who reacted angrily.

As the pair tussled on the touchline the Frenchman pushed a hand in his opponent’s face and the striker fell to the floor theatrically but Doucoure’s actions left referee David Coote little option but to send off the Everton midfielder.

It left Sean Dyche’s side facing the final half hour with 10 men but, having done a good job of keeping the visitors at bay, their resistance was broken quickly and easily.

Keane lunged at a loose ball in the penalty area but Cristian Romero got there before him and as Kane stepped up to dispatch the spot-kick chants of “cheat” rang around the stadium.

Six minutes after coming on substitute Lucas Moura was dismissed for an over-the-top tackle on Keane, who showed no ill-effects to stride forward and hit a swerving shot past Hugo Lloris to earn a point which lifted his side out of the bottom three.

But how does that affect the relegation battle which after this weekend’s Premier League matches saw Leeds dumped back into the bottom three.

Over to data experts FiveThirtyEight to predict how the season finishes and who will go down.

1. 13th - West Ham United

Believe it or not, after being dumped in the bottom three after Everton drew with Tottenham on Monday night, Leeds are tipped to survive comfortably in 14th place with 38 points.

2. 14th - Leeds United

3. 15th - Leicester City

4. 16th - Wolves

