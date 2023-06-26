From Leeds United to Israel as former striker starts out in full-time management weeks after leaving Elland Road

All Sections
Robbie Keane has taken his first job as an out-and-out manager less than a month after leaving Leeds United.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST

Sam Allardyce brought the former striker back to Elland Road as part of his backroom staff for a four-game stint to try to save the Whites from being relegated from the Premier League. When Allardyce failed to do that, he Keane and Karl Robinson parted ways with the club.

The 42-year-old had an equally short stint as player-manager of Indian Super League side ATK in 2018, again leaving after four matches.

Since then the much-travelled former Republic of Ireland international has had coaching experience with Middlesbrough and his country, as well as with Leeds.

He replaces former Boro manager Aitor Karanka, who left in June after Israel's most successful club finished third last season. They have not won the title since 2020.

Maccabi will compete in next season's Europa Conference League, which for them begins at home to Moldovan side Petrocub Hincesti in July.

“I am delighted to take on this challenge at Maccabi," Keane told his new club's website. "My team and I look forward to beginning work and we have confidence in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the coming season.”

Meanwhile, Leeds's search for Allardyce's replacement goes on, with Patrick Vieira, Daniel Fakre and Scott Parker believed to be the leading candidtates from a lengthy recruitment process.

NEW JOB: Robbie Keane pictured with Sam Allardyce in his time as Leeds United coachNEW JOB: Robbie Keane pictured with Sam Allardyce in his time as Leeds United coach
Most Leeds first-teamers are due to report back for pre-season training on July 2.

Related topics:Sam AllardyceElland RoadIsraelEuropa Conference LeaguePremier League