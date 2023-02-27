Fulham bolstered by return of Aleksandar Mitrović for FA Cup clash with Leeds United

Marco Silva insists Tuesday’s FA Cup tie with Leeds United will not be a distraction for Fulham in their bid for European football next season.

The Cottagers were promoted to the Premier League as Championship winners last season, earning 90 points from 46 league games.

Silva’s side have been one of the stand-out performers in the top flight this term and sit sixth in the table, ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the introduction of the Europa Conference League, playing European football next term is a realistic prospect for Fulham, who could face a fight from the likes of Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion who also occupy places in the top half.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay between Sunderland and Fulham at Stadium of Light on February 08, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

An FA Cup tie with Leeds is not something Silva will overlook, despite Fulham’s ambitions of a top-six finish gathering pace.

"Right now, nothing will disturb our focus on the FA Cup match," said Silva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our position in the table can give us more confidence, but the focus is on the FA Cup match."

He continued: "We have a fantastic group of players here and very good people with the right mindset.

"And of course, they are enjoying the way we are playing and the good results."

The winners of the FA Cup earn a place in the Europa League, although if the winners of the competition finish in the top five of the Premier League, the sixth-placed side will enter the competition with the team finishing seventh entering the Europa Conference League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham will have Aleksandar Mitrović available for the visit of Leeds, after the Serbian missed the last two Premier League outings against Wolves and Brighton.

The aggressive striker has been a key player for the London outfit this term, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

"He will be available for tomorrow's match," added Silva of the player who netted in Fulham’s league win at Elland Road earlier this season.

"He's a really important player but as you know, we are much more than just one player."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad