MANAGERS are in the business of creating memories and Javi Gracia is no different.

His relationship with the FA Cup is already a warm one and mention of the world's most enduring domestic knock-out competition evokes some stirring recollections for Leeds United's new head coach.

He may have led a side in Watford to the biggest-ever cup final defeat since 1903 – when they lost 6-0 to Manchester City in the 2019 showpiece at Wembley – but for the Hornets and Gracia, it was all about the journey there.

Watford got to the final only after a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down in their semi with Wolves – a game lit up by a brilliant Gerard Deulofeu goal and dramatic late penalty from Troy Deeney.

Javi Gracia.

Watford's magnificent support in a losing cause against City is also remembered affectionately by Gracia. As is the round three win at non-league Woking.

The following season, Gracia signed up to support Woking with a fundraising initiative by paying to put his name on the non-league club's shirt after developing an affinity with the Surrey side, whose then manager Alan Dowson famously gave him a bottle of Newcastle Brown Ale as a gift after the match.

The Basque's first cup experience with Leeds is not too far away at Craven Cottage and he hopes it is the start of another special journey.

Gracia said: "I have very, very good memories, unforgettable for me.

"What I could see in that competition for supporters and the way supporters enjoy it is something I will never forget. It is something I try to explain to the players. I have only one experience, but that experience was something amazing for me. And I would like to live it again.

"The spirit they have in this club is something unforgettable. We did it at Watford and that experience was really good for the players. I could see for the supporters as well. And I would like to repeat that experience.

"There are many good teams and Fulham is playing a great season. They are very well situated on the table in this moment in the Premier League."

Enjoying a magnificent season, Marco Silva's Fulham are a top-flight side who can truly 'attack' the competition - free of any worries at the other end of the table and without any pre-occupations in Europe.

For Leeds, their parlous league position might suggest it is an unwanted distraction. Gracia begs to differ.

He continued: "I give importance because I love this competition.My experience was something really good. Of course I don't like to play three games in eight days and it is not good in this moment for me.

"But I have to try to organize and try to motivate myself and motivate the players to know if we play a good game and if we are able to win, it will be something really good for us then. That's the mentality we have."

Gracia pits his wits against the person he replaced at Watford in ex-Hull City head coach Silva, whose Fulham side have lost just twice in 13 matches in all competitions since football resumed for Premier League clubs after the World Cup.

Gracia, whose side face another engagement in West London on Saturday when they visit Chelsea in the league, added: "Our references about him are good. I know he's a very good manager and with the moments we've been together, it was a pleasure to be with him.

"We prepared for the (Southampton) game well and had a good performance. Now we’ve another moment in another competition. There’s no chance to make mistakes. If you do, you pay for it.

"We have to be very focused to play with intensity, knowing it is only one chance and we have to take it."

Last six games: Fulham DDWWWD; Leeds WLDLLW.

Referee: C Kavanagh (Manchester).