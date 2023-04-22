Fulham v Leeds United: Javi Gracia gets ready for biggest selection call on his time in charge

EVERYWHERE he has been and in everything he has done since Monday night, it will have been gnawing away inside Javi Gracia's mind.

When he works, when he reads, when he eats. Even when he sleeps.

Getting his selection right for Leeds United's game today will have been occupying his attentions ever since his side’s calamitous and distressing 6-1 home loss to Liverpool.

United's next line-up has been the source of major deliberation among supporters as well. Various permutations and line-ups have pervaded across social media.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford FC at Elland Road on January 22, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Of course, as Gracia knows full well, it is much easier and straightforward to pick a side when you don't have that pressure.

The only line-up that counts is his own and the buck stops with him.

Given the manner of not one, but two eviscerations on home soil which have seen Leeds concede a combined total of 11 goals, the 52-year-old will not need telling twice that he has to do something.

After the 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace, he kept faith with many of those who went under in the second half.

No 1 choice: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has come under fire for not being commanding enough as the Whites conceded 11 goals in two home games. Will Javi Gracia keep faith with him at Fulham?

There was just one change ahead of the Liverpool game based on 'form' with Rasmus Kristensen replacing Luke Ayling, with the second change being enforced with Rodrigo coming in for the injured Patrick Bamford.

One heavy defeat is unfortunate, twice is careless, with Gracia likely to be aware that Leeds must surely provide themselves with hope and a semblance of conviction to take into Tuesday’s monster game with relegation rivals Leicester by way of a good showing at the very least today.

After Leicester, it's Bournemouth. No pressure, then Decisions, decisions. Will lllan Meslier remain in goal and what about the defensive set-up after two shambolic halves of football in the last two games?

A change of formation maybe and a recall for club captain Liam Cooper alongside Max Wober, who has built up his fitness after being an unused substitute on Monday. The latter's inclusion seems a no-brainer.

In central midfield, there are issues regarding its make-up. Up front as well. Will Bamford be fit and what about Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summervile's roles?

Everywhere Gracia has looked, this weekend's selection will have stalked him as he gets ready to make the biggest call of his time in charge.

Gracia, who clearly had plenty on his mind in his pre-match press conference, said: "I have thought a lot as we need to change something and give something to the team because the team need it in this moment. It is something we have spent time on this week. At the same time, it is easy as I chose some players or others, all of them will be a good selection, I am sure."

It won't seem quite so easy if Leeds don't provide a response today.

Several Leeds players are under the microscope at the minute, none moreso than keeper Ilian Meslier, who was damningly likened to a 'kid in goal' with 'no presence' by Sky pundit Jamie Carragher on Monday.

On whether he has had specific chats with Meslier this week, given the heavy double-figure concession count in the last two matches, Gracia continued: "No different than other weeks or the conversations we have had with other players.

"We can speak about the games and performances, not especially (that) we have conceded more goals.

"I believe in all my players, you ask me now about the keeper because we have conceded 11 goals.

"In my opinion, it is not fair to look at the keeper when we have conceded 11 goals because when we concede, we concede as a whole team. When we score, we score as a team."

Troubled inside after Monday, he may have been, but Gracia is not a shouter and bawler or the sort to throw players 'under the bus' either.

He has previously said that when it comes to players, 'the more you shout, the less they listen.'

In modern-day football, he perhaps has a point. Most players don't respond to the traditional 'hairdryer treatment' any more. They switch off.

Gracia must somehow provide clarity and calm, and coax a reaction.

Many Leeds players - a good number are young and in their first season in the top flight - are in the dock with fans, so must be cajoled into providing a response.

Gracia continued: "I expect, for sure, a good reaction. Not me, all of us, because the bad results and two games we have had does not change my opinion about the players.

"I am sure players don't want it only for the manager, but because they love the club and all the people here. They are very good professionals, not only for the manager.

"Who has to say the way to solve the problems? It's me, not them.

"I believe in my players. I don't believe (say) it because I only want to tell you now in front of you. I believe because they showed me the quality and way they compete.