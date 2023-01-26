Georginio Rutter and Lusi Sinisterra will feature in Leeds United's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Accrington Stanley as Jesse Marsch vows to put out a strong side.

Marsch says there is a "high possibility" club record signing Rutter will start at the Crown Ground.

"First Georgie's looked really good in training," said the American. "I think there's a high probability we start with him. By being in Germany (with Hoffenheim) he understands a lot of the principles and I'm excited to get him going."

Luis Sinisterra made his return from injury against Brentford, and will also play a part against the League One side.

"We just had an individual meeting with Luis. We have to increase his fitness," said Marsch. "We feel that physically he's moving in the right direction but we have to increase his fitness. He'll play on Saturday."

Leeds have question marks over the fitness of captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Tyler Adams but Marsch is open-minded about using them, and Rodrigo.

"I want to see where they're at," he said of the first two. "We want to go for the victory. We have the chance to push and we want to take it seriously and put our best foot forward.

"Everyone who is available will be in consideration to start and we'll push to be sharp in this match. What that will men exactly, we'll figure out.

DECISIONS: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch

"Some guys need a rest like Rodrigo. He's still a potential starter but it's finding guys to continue their rhythm but not push them."

Since he joined from Hoffenheim, Rutter has been ineligible for the FA Cup third-round replay against Cardiff City – he was not signed before the original tie – and was an unused substitute against Brentford.