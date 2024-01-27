Georginio Rutter shines in Leeds United player ratings but Whites fail to turn performance into goals
The Whites were much the better side of the first hour but failed to make it count and were held to a 1-1 scoreline at Elland Road.
Illan Meslier – very little to do 6
Jamie Shackleton – a solid return to the side 6
Joe Rodon – not massively tested but his usual dependable self 6
Liam Cooper – likewise 6
Sam Byram – gets credit for an important goalline clearance but not at his best 6
Ilia Gruev – had a couple of good chances in another good midfield performance 7
Ethan Ampadu – no rest for Ampadu, pushed back into a more taxing midfield role 6
Willy Gnonto – an afternoon of wasted opportunities for the Italian, although he did come very close when a first-half effort deflected onto the crossbar 5
Georginio Rutter – outstanding in the first half, playing off Joel Piroe 8
Jaidon Anthony – a brilliant goal, though he could have done with more to back it up 7
Joel Piroe – missed two chances and did not make a strong case to return to the side 5
Substitutes:
Ian Poveda (for Gnonto, 73) – brought on in response to the equaliser 5
Junior Firpo (for Byram, 82) – N/A
Patrick Bamford (Shackleton, 82) – a great header as soon as he came on, then missed the potential match-winner 5
Mateo Joseph (for Rutter, 89) – N/A
Not used: Cresswell, Kamara, Klaesson, Gelhardt, Christy.
