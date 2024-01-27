Georginio Rutter shines in Leeds United player ratings but Whites fail to turn performance into goals

Illan Meslier – very little to do 6

Jamie Shackleton – a solid return to the side 6

OUTSTANDING: Leeds United's Georginio Rutter

Joe Rodon – not massively tested but his usual dependable self 6

Liam Cooper – likewise 6

Sam Byram – gets credit for an important goalline clearance but not at his best 6

Ilia Gruev – had a couple of good chances in another good midfield performance 7

Ethan Ampadu – no rest for Ampadu, pushed back into a more taxing midfield role 6

Willy Gnonto – an afternoon of wasted opportunities for the Italian, although he did come very close when a first-half effort deflected onto the crossbar 5

Georginio Rutter – outstanding in the first half, playing off Joel Piroe 8

Jaidon Anthony – a brilliant goal, though he could have done with more to back it up 7

Joel Piroe – missed two chances and did not make a strong case to return to the side 5

Substitutes:

Ian Poveda (for Gnonto, 73) – brought on in response to the equaliser 5

Junior Firpo (for Byram, 82) – N/A

Patrick Bamford (Shackleton, 82) – a great header as soon as he came on, then missed the potential match-winner 5

Mateo Joseph (for Rutter, 89) – N/A