A number of votes have already taken place, with an initial list of 100 players now down to 20. Fans can vote alongside a jury of journalists before the award will be confirmed at a ceremony next month.

Gnonto has earned six caps for Italy having made his international debut in the summer and featured in the nation’s recent 1-0 win over England.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - SEPTEMBER 26: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy in action during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Hungary and Italy at Puskas Arena on September 26, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old joined Leeds from FC Zurich in the summer and has played regularly for the club’s Under-21s side, scoring in the recent Premier League 2 clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

He has been an unused substitute for the senior side in the last two Premier League fixtures.

Gnonto is one of only two Premier League players named on the shortlist – alongside Liverpool’s summer signing from Fulham Fábio Carvalho – while England international Jude Bellingham also features.