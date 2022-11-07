The Golden Lion Hotel, in Beeston Road, Holbeck, is just over a mile from the ground and is regularly used by fans on matchdays as they head to and from the ground.

The pub has a seating area for around 60 people as well as a smoking area and a beer garden. There is also a pool room on the site. It also has a fully fitted kitchen, although at the moment it only serves food on matchdays.

It has been listed for sale by Business Sales Plus on the Dalton’s business properties website, which says the pub has toilets with ‘sought after original features’.

The Old Golden Lion is up for sale for £60,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its listing says: “The Golden Lion is situated at the far end of Beeston Rd approximately one mile from Leeds United making it a popular meeting point before and after games on match day. This is also a popular residential location with regular clients built up over 22 years under the present ownership who enjoy regular bingo and quiz nights.”

There is also a flat above the pub with four large bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room. The listing description added: “Following lockdowns the business is building steadily back and is currently turning over £130,000 but there is huge potential to increase this by enhancing the food offering.”