Grateful Southampton manager sorry Leeds United had to lose for his moment of glory

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 26th May 2024, 19:10 BST
Russell Martin said he felt sorry for Leeds United after denying them an instant return to the Premier League, but gratitude was his over-riding emotion after Southampton won the Championship play-off final 1-0.

The Saints were relegated from the top flight along with Leeds last season but Adam Armstrong's first-half goal ensured it was they, along with Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who will be playing there next season.

Play-off finals are the best way to win promotion and the worst way to lose – something Leeds have done all four times they have played in one. Saints manager Martin could not help but feel sympathy.

"I'm just sorry there has to be a loser at Wembley because I hate that," said Daniel Farke's captain at Norwich City. "I've been here as a winner and loser."

At previous clubs Milton Keynes Dons and Swansea City, Martins showed himself to be a manager capable of bold and entertaining football but this was his first notable management success.

"I just feel really grateful," he said. "I felt that all week.

"I felt loads of gratitude about what the players have given the staff and the supporters.

"I feel grateful to the owners for giving me the opportunity in the first place. I feel like it wasn't a sexy appointment for Southampton Football Club me coming in but they were brave enough to give me the opportunity.

GRATEFUL: Southampton manager Russell Martin
GRATEFUL: Southampton manager Russell Martin

"Hopefully we have repaid them with a day that will live with them forever. It's given me one of the best days of my career.

"I'll probably end up in bed alone tonight crying my eyes out.

"This is probably the best journey I've ever had."

