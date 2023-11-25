'Greedy' and hard-to-please Leeds United boss Daniel Farke's message to the club

ONE thing that can be ascertained about Daniel Farke is that he is not easily satisfied.

Leeds United are in a good league position after a refreshingly stable start to a season, for sure.

It's just what the doctor ordered after a chaotic 2022-23 campaign, complete with unwelcome headlines off the pitch. And more especially a turbulent summer of the club's own making.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke, a very sensible appointment, is applying the balm. At the same time, the German is not interested in pats on the back.

He has gone so far as to say that Leeds have made progress since the close season. That represents high praise.

Farke, whose side were in action at Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Friday night, said: "We are still a work in progress and not the finished end product.

"We work in many areas in this club in order to create a bright future, not just in the short (term), but the mid and long term picture.

"There's still lots of stuff to do and I don't want us to enjoy ourselves and praise ourselves too much or feel too happy about everything.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty Images.

"It's important that we stay a bit greedy as a club to develop and make sure we create an atmosphere of high performance so that we can be successful as a club.

"But it's a completely different situation to a few months ago where there was uncertainty and not clarity about how we want to play, work and our values and which players want to stay.

"The club is much more stable right now and on the right path, but you have to be careful.

"Momentum can switch pretty quick and we have to make sure we work in the background to make sure we have a bright future.