High marks shared around as Rotherham United and Leeds United play out 1-1 draw
The visitors played some lovely first-half football but only had Crysencio Summerville’s sixth-minute goal to show for it and were punished when Hakeem Odoffin equalised just before the interval. From there the Millers put in a much-improved performance to deservedly claim a draw.
Rotherham United (4-2-3-1)
Viktor Johansson – made his saves but they were pretty routine and infrequent considering all Leeds United's possession 6
Lee Peltier – caught out trying to play offside as Leeds went in front 5
Sean Morrison – a very strong defensive performance when Rotherham backs were up against the wall 7
Daniel Ayala – likewise 7
Cohen Bramall – a defender the Millers can rely on 7
Christ Tiehi – needed to be on top of his game and was 7
Hakeem Odoffin – an equaliser was fitting reward for a good performance by the Matt Taylor favourite 8
Fred Onyedinma – one burst of pace as he went past Liam Cooper made you wish he had been more involved 6
Ollie Rathbone – made to work hard by Leeds' midfield 6
Sebastian Revan – mixed bag from the left winger 6
Sam Nombe – unable to put away his chance early in the second half 5
Substitutes:
Dexter Lembikisa (for Revan, 72) – maintained the standards defensively 5
Jordan Hugill (for Nombe, 72) – little chance to make an impact 5
Jamie Lindsay (for Rathbone, 90+3) – N/A
Not used: Eaves, Kelly, Hall, Phillips, Appiah, McGuckin.
Leeds United (4-2-3-1)
Illan Meslier – did everything he needed to, but a quiet night for the goalkeeper 6
Archie Gray – did not stand out and finished the game in a back three 6
Joe Rodon – another who was far far from overworked 6
Liam Cooper – vital goalbound clearance early in the second half 7
Junior Firpo – disappointing on his first start of the season 5
Ethan Ampadu – his error let in Nombe for a chance he should have taken 5
Glenn Kamara – good energy in the first half, though he wasted a good chance when he shot instead of picking out Piroe, and was withdrawn in a much weaker second period 6
Crysencio Summerville – a constant threat for Leeds, and a cool finish to give them the lead 8
Joel Piroe – found some very good positions in the first half but not the net 7
Dan James – his pace kept Rotherham on their toes 7
Georginio Rutter – vital part in the goal on an otherwise quiet night 6
Substitutes:
Willy Gnonto (for Firpo, 70) – added urgency when he came on at wing-back 6
Ian Poveda (for Kamara, 70) – brought something to the midfield 5
Patrick Bamford (for Rutter, 70) – very marginal, but he was offside for Jaidon Anthony's goal, and missed another chance 4
Pascal Struijk (for Cooper, 80) – N/A
Jaidon Anthony (for James, 86) – had a goal disallowed 5
Not used: Ayling, Byram, Darlow, Gruev.