Highly-rated Bundesliga striker 'open' to Leeds United switch as Whites look to complete 'massive deal'

Leeds United want to sign highly-rated Bundesliga striker Georginio Rutter this month, according to reports in Germany.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports in Germany claims that a deal would cost between €30-40m and that the 20-year-old Hoffenheim star is open to the prospect of a move. Leeds made a swift start to the January window as Max Wober joined from Red Bull Salzburg for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.

Rutter, who hails from France, has scored two goals and provided two assists from 15 league games at centre forward this term. Overall he has played 64 times for Hoffenheim, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds could be on the lookout for a striker this month as they look to bolster their options up front due to more injury problems for Patrick Bamford. After a stellar campaign in the 2020-21 when he scored 17 goals, the ex-Middlesbrough star has been plagued by injury over the last 18 months.

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - OCTOBER 18: Georginio Rutter of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in action during the DFB Cup second round match between TSG Hoffenheim and FC Schalke 04 at PreZero-Arena on October 18, 2022 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made just nine appearances last season, scoring twice, while this term he has played just 10 games, scoring zero. The reported fee of €30-40m to secure the transfer of Rutter could see him become Leeds’ record transfer.