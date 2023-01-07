Highly-rated Bundesliga striker 'open' to Leeds United switch as Whites look to complete 'massive deal'

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports in Germany claims that a deal would cost between €30-40m and that the 20-year-old Hoffenheim star is open to the prospect of a move. Leeds made a swift start to the January window as Max Wober joined from Red Bull Salzburg for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.
Rutter, who hails from France, has scored two goals and provided two assists from 15 league games at centre forward this term. Overall he has played 64 times for Hoffenheim, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.
Leeds could be on the lookout for a striker this month as they look to bolster their options up front due to more injury problems for Patrick Bamford. After a stellar campaign in the 2020-21 when he scored 17 goals, the ex-Middlesbrough star has been plagued by injury over the last 18 months.
He made just nine appearances last season, scoring twice, while this term he has played just 10 games, scoring zero. The reported fee of €30-40m to secure the transfer of Rutter could see him become Leeds’ record transfer.
The Elland Road outfit broke their transfer record in the summer when Brenden Aaronson made the move from RB Salzburg for an estimated fee of €32.9m.