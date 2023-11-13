Highly-rated coach leaves Leeds United to take over at League One Lincoln City
The 41-year-old is a highly-rated coach who was put in temporary charge of the Whites after the sacking of Jesse Marsch in February.
Although Skubala was unable to win any of his three games, he impressed sufficiently in home-and-away Premier League matches against Manchester United to be handed the job for the next two games, only for Leeds to backtrack and move him into the background again after a 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals, a clear sign of their muddled thinking in that period.
Javi Gracia replaced him before he too was sacked.
Having coached British Universities and the England Futsal team, Skubala was well-thought-of as a coach, moving to Thorp Arch to run Leeds' under-21s team in 2022 but after his spell as caretaker and the influx of another new coaching staff when Daniel Farke became manager in the summer, it always seemed he was destined to move on.
The Imps are 11th in League One. They sacked previous coach Mark Kennedy in October, partly, they said, for his public criticism of midfielder Danny Mandroiu.
Chief excutive Liam Scully also said style of play and the development of talent were factors in the dismissal.