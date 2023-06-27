Homegrown Leeds United midfielder who inflicted misery on Bradford City cuts apron strings with permanent move

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Brunton Park, helping them to success in the League Two play-off final after beating Bradford City in the semis.

He will now make the step up to League One with the Cumbrians.

McCalmount came through the ranks at Thorp Arch and was even capped at international level by Northern Ireland, making his debut in September 2019, but his only first-team appearances for Leeds came in the League Cup, making a start and a substitute's appearance in August 2019.

He had loans spells with Oldham Athletic and Morecambe before joining Carlisle in January.