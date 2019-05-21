Hopes high for Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa and Hull City’s Nigel Adkins to stay put

TWO of Yorkshire’s half dozen-strong contingent of Championship clubs continue to wait for clarity over the future of their respective managers to be resolved.

Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa and Nigel Adkins of Hull City have spent the past few days mulling over whether to remain in the White Rose county.

Bielsa, linked with Serie A outfit Roma since United’s promotion dreams were dashed by Derby County in the play-offs, met director of football Victor Orta over the weekend.

It is understood those talks, which included improvements to the facilities at Thorp Arch, went well and that the Argentinian is increasingly open to extending his stay at Elland Road for another season.

Leeds have the option to extend Bielsa’s stay under the terms of the contract he signed last summer. But a gentleman’s agreement was also reached that means Bielsa can cut short his stay in England.

Hull, meanwhile, are also hoping to keep Adkins at the KCOM Stadium.

The 54-year-old has done a good job since being appointed in November, 2017, with the Tigers in danger of suffering a second consecutive relegation.

Hull went on to finish 18th in 2017-18 and then 13th this term. A stirring run that saw seven of eight games won in December and January thrust Hull into the race for the play-offs before some poor away results put paid to any hopes of gatecrashing the top six.

Nevertheless, it was a campaign where the club made progress on the field and supporters made clear their desire for Adkins to stay on as manager.

Both Adkins and his assistant Andy Crosby will be out of contract next month. A new deal was offered to the Tigers’ head coach in March, but as yet no agreement has been reached.

Another meeting is expected later this week between the Allam family and Adkins, who is understood to have opted against an overseas break in an attempt to resolve the matter.

“We are waiting,” said chairman Assem Allam yesterday after confirming the club want Adkins to stay. “We have done all we can do. The offer is there.”

Hull remain hopeful agreement will be reached, but until that is the case then an element of uncertainty will continue to surround the club.

Recruitment, for instance, is complicated by prospective signings not knowing who they will be playing under next term.

One high-profile figure who seems set to leave the club’s staff this summer is Dean Windass.

The 50-year-old former striker’s contract as a club ambassador is not being renewed when it expires during the summer.

Windass, a hugely popular figure who scored the goal at Wembley in 2008 to fire Hull into the Premier League, has been an ambassador since February, 2015.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart insists Paul Warne is the right man to lead the club’s attempt to bounce back from relegation.

The Millers finished four points adrift of safety in the Championship after losing eight of their last 11 games.

Up until this late slump in results, Rotherham had battled hard following promotion last May and looked to be on course to beat the drop in a very demanding division.

“There is no better person to lead this football club into next season than Paul Warne,” said Stewart.

“Paul shares the culture of Rotherham United. He and his staff have worked very hard to develop this particular aspect amongst his playing staff.

“He has been associated with this club for many years, and he understands what this club is about. He has really put the ‘Rotherham DNA’ back to the top of the agenda, and you can see it instilled in his players when they go out onto the field.

“We have a manager here who has integrity and honesty – something which sometimes can be lacking in the game. He isn’t just a football manager, he has so many other key characteristics which make him a unique individual.

“We are thrilled to have him as our manager. He has helped create a pattern of characteristics which we look for in a player or member of staff, and if you don’t match the checklist then you are not for us.

“If you do, then you will enjoying playing here because we have a group of staff who get the best out of their players.”

Sheffield United trio John Egan, David McGoldrick and Enda Stevens have all been named in the Republic of Ireland squad along with Middlesbrough’s Darren Randolph for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

Mick McCarthy’s side, top of their qualification group, will travel to Copenhagen on Friday, June 7 before hosting Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium three days later.