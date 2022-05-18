Unusually, both the league meetings between the clubs are taking place inside a fortnight, and the Clarets will need to put in a better performance than in their 3-1 home loss if they are to pick up the point they need to climb above Leeds United and out of the relegation zone.

“I can’t say too much about it, but we learned a lot as a group,” said interim boss Jackson. “I learned a lot as well about myself regarding what the game was and what the game was asking.

“We know that now. We knew that on the day but you learn these little things afterwards sometimes. In the moment they don’t go the way you want them to, so you pick the bones out of it.

Burnley's Interim manager Mike Jackson Picture: Justin Tallis/AFPO/Getty Images.

“There’s things we know we could have done better on the day but we still created chances. So take the good out of what we did but be a bit more wary.”

Jackson is hoping some of his injured players will be fit in time for either this match or Sunday’s final game against Newcastle.

That will not include either midfielder Ashley Westwood or striker Matej Vydra, with both sidelined for a number of months. Vydra recently underwent surgery for a cruciate ligament injury but, like Westwood and captain-turned-coach Ben Mee, has continued to help out where he can.

Jackson said: “For them to see their mate coming in, hobbling around, everyone’s all in on it. That’s a big strength.