How Djed Spence could change whole shape of Leeds United as Daniel Farke looks forward to more options

Djed Spence could offer Leeds United a different dimension over the Festive period, and manager Daniel Farke will be hoping he can get Junior Firpo fit enough to do the same on the left.

Despite his kind words about the 32-year-old vice-captain's leadership, it seems clear Luke Ayling has lost the battle to be first-choice right-back, starting once since September.

Archie Gray has been preferred but Spence, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, was a key summer signing. Injuries have limited him to nine minutes so far but he was an unused substitute in the last two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outstanding on loan at promotion-winning Nottingham Forest in 2021-22, Middlesbrough were happy to grant Spence a move to the Premier League with his only rival as the division’s best in that position, Isaiah Jones, on their books. it did not work out at Spurs, but his quality is undeniable.

MISSING: But Leeds United's Djed Spence is finally getting up to full fitness

Whilst Spence is essentially a wing-back Gray is a more natural midfielder, so his role has been to tuck into the centre of the park when Leeds have the ball.

It changes the shape of the side because Farke likes one full-back high up the pitch as a fifth forward in possession, allowing Crysencio Summerville to tuck between him and the centre-forward, with Dan James on the opposite wing.

The adaptability of left-back Sam Byram makes him comfortable in either job but as a right-footer he plays left-back differently to attack-minded Junior Firpo, who injured his hamstring quickly after returning to the side and is expected to be out until Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're different, which is good because it makes us less predictable and we can react more to what we need – perhaps a left-footed player with outstanding crosses if he (Firpo) comes into this position and he's strong in front of the goal," said Farke when asked about Firpo before his latest injury. "Sam plays with different angles in the build-up with his right foot and is strong defending with his headers."