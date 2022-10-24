How Jesse Marsch's Leeds United win ratio stacks up against Marcelo Bielsa and other previous Whites managers

The Whites are now winless in their last eight league games as they dropped into the Premier League’s bottom three.

A section of Leeds fans turned on Marsch during Thursday night’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester City and they called for him to go again in increasing numbers on Sunday as Fulham exposed their shortcomings. Chants of “sack the board” were also heard.

He admitted: “It’s difficult to explain why we can’t capitalise and we give certain things away, but I’m not finger-pointing, I’m looking directly at myself. I’m taking responsibility. I’m trying to push them to understand how to get better and we have to demand that now for the next game. We have to do everything we can again to try to figure out how to get the win.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Marsch coming under increasing pressure, defender Luke Ayling made clear Marsch still had the players’ support.

He said: “All the boys in that changing room are right behind him. He came in last year in a tricky position and kept us in the Premier League and we’re all behind him this year.

“We’re going to try and pick ourselves up and go again for Saturday. Stay calm. I know it’s hard to say that, but we’re only 11 games into the season.”

Marsch joined Leeds earlier this year as he guided the club to safety on the final day of last season. In total he has taken charge of 24 games, with seven wins, six draws and 11 defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have taken a look at how that record compares to his last seven predecessors.