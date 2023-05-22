How Leeds United can avoid Premier League relegation on the final weekend of the season

With Southampton already relegated, two of those three clubs will be joining them in next season's Championship.
Leicester's 0-0 draw at Newcastle United means a win for either them or Everton on Sunday's final day of the season will send Leeds down irrespective of their result at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
If Everton draw at home to Bournemouth, a three-goal Leeds win would see them finish higher on goal scored.
There is no way the Whites can escape without their first victory in nine matches.
|Position
|Team
|GD
|Pts
|
17
|
Everton
|
-24
|
33
|
18
|
Leicester City
|
-18
|
31
|
19
|
Leeds United
|
-27
|
31
|20
|Southampton
|-37
|24
Leeds have been in the Premier League for the last two season having spent 16 seasons out of the top flight until Marcelo Bielsa led them to the Championship title in 2020.
All three relegation candidates are at home on the final Sunday, when matches are played simultaneously.
Leicester's match is against West Ham United, the Hammers' final game before the Europa Conference League final in Prague.