All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

How Leeds United can avoid Premier League relegation on the final weekend of the season

Leeds United will go into the final weekend of the Premier League season with ground to make up on both Leicester City and Everton.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 22nd May 2023, 22:07 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 22:45 BST

With Southampton already relegated, two of those three clubs will be joining them in next season's Championship.

Leicester's 0-0 draw at Newcastle United means a win for either them or Everton on Sunday's final day of the season will send Leeds down irrespective of their result at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If Everton draw at home to Bournemouth, a three-goal Leeds win would see them finish higher on goal scored.

Most Popular

There is no way the Whites can escape without their first victory in nine matches.

Position Team GD Pts

17

Everton

-24

33

18

Leicester City

-18

31

19

Leeds United

-27

31
20 Southampton -37 24

Leeds have been in the Premier League for the last two season having spent 16 seasons out of the top flight until Marcelo Bielsa led them to the Championship title in 2020.

All three relegation candidates are at home on the final Sunday, when matches are played simultaneously.

DRAW: Leicester City took a point at Newcastle UnitedDRAW: Leicester City took a point at Newcastle United
DRAW: Leicester City took a point at Newcastle United
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leicester's match is against West Ham United, the Hammers' final game before the Europa Conference League final in Prague.

Related topics:Leicester CityEvertonPremier LeagueSouthamptonMarcelo BielsaNewcastle UnitedTottenham Hotspur