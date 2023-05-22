How Leeds United can avoid Premier League relegation on the final weekend of the season

Leeds United will go into the final weekend of the Premier League season with ground to make up on both Leicester City and Everton.

With Southampton already relegated, two of those three clubs will be joining them in next season's Championship.

Leicester's 0-0 draw at Newcastle United means a win for either them or Everton on Sunday's final day of the season will send Leeds down irrespective of their result at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

If Everton draw at home to Bournemouth, a three-goal Leeds win would see them finish higher on goal scored.

There is no way the Whites can escape without their first victory in nine matches.

Position Team GD Pts 17 Everton -24 33 18 Leicester City -18 31 19 Leeds United -27 31 20 Southampton -37 24

Leeds have been in the Premier League for the last two season having spent 16 seasons out of the top flight until Marcelo Bielsa led them to the Championship title in 2020.

All three relegation candidates are at home on the final Sunday, when matches are played simultaneously.

DRAW: Leicester City took a point at Newcastle United

