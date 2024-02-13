The Beverley-born winger has been one of the Championship's best players this term, adding more reliability to the talent which persuaded Manchester United and then-Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa to sign him, and has made him such a key player for Wales.

Missing since late January with a hip flexor injury, James was in contention to face his old club Swansea City on Tuesday.

This is the first season James has scored double-figure goals in, and former striker Farke puts it partly down to a change of mindset.

"Experience is important but the most important topic is the work on the training pitch, during the games and also to bring this greediness and hunger to score goals and assist into the heart of the player," he said.

"Sometimes you have a natural-born goalscorer and you have this skill or you don't. You will struggle to make a golden boot winner out of a player who is not capable of scoring at all.

"We got the feeling throughout his career he could bring more consistency in these terms and for that we worked on a few bits and pieces, gave some hints and spoke about what he has to improve in other aspects of his game in order to be there with more confidence and to be clinical in front of goal.

"All credit goes to Daniel because we can work with him and speak about a few things, it's him who has to go through the door. It's him who has to works on it and believe in it."

GOALS: Dan James, pictured scoring against Middlesbrough, is into double figures this season for the first time in his career

Farke says James' willingness to sacrifice himself for the team has marked him out as a leader.

"He’s an experienced player with his appearances for the national team too," said the manager. "It’s quite natural that the older you get, the more important your word in the dressing room is.

"He’s known for his offensive qualities but he is capable of sacrificing himself with a sprint back to recover the ball with a great tackle or to initiate the pressing.

"This has a big effect on the whole team, sometimes even the whole stadium.

"He’s not there every day with speeches in the dressing room but leads by example in training and games, which is what we ask him for.