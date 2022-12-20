In recent years, January has been a quiet month for Leeds United.

Last season, the Whites opted to not sign any players during the winter market with Cody Drameh’s loan move to Cardiff City the biggest transfer story from Elland Road at the beginning of 2022.

In 2021, there was no movement in the January window from Leeds. However, things are set to be different in the first month of 2023.

In November, Jesse Marsch stressed the importance of Leeds United doing their business early in the January window - with discussions having already taken place. United had a busy summer as they brought in Brenden Aaronsen and Rasmus Kristensen from Marsch's former club Red Bull Salzburg in early June, with Marc Roca following soon after.

Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra arrived in early July, with all five players being fully assimilated into the squad before the start of the season, with each having quickly become important members of the first-team line-up.

Marsch said last month: "We felt really good about the transfers we made (in the summer). Getting them in early was key. We are already discussing winter transfers and getting them in early will be key.

"Especially with the World Cup and the phase we will be in this year, we will have more time to dedicate towards that. I think the more we can be on the same page and evaluate clearly what is necessary, the better we will be able to build.

"It is not the time to discuss it right now as the focus will be on the next few weeks. But the idea is - transfer window after transfer window - to make us stronger and stronger so we can compete for things that are about real ambition."

As Leeds prepare for an assault in the January market, we have looked at how their recent January signings have fared…

Jean-Kevin Augustin United signed Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig January 2020 with a purchase obligation to sign him permanently if they won promotion to the Premier League, which transpired in 2019-20. But the end of the season was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown, meaning that promotion was only sealed after the original deadline for a deal to go through had passed. Leeds felt that loan, and its conditions, expired on June 30 of that year, before the Covid-delayed promotion was finalised. But last month Leeds were ordered to pay RB Leipzig £18m for the striker by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Augustin made just three substitute appearances at Leeds, with then-coach Marcelo Bielsa unimpressed by his ability to adapt to his physical demands.

Ian Poveda The forward joined Leeds from Man City in January 2020 on a deal until the summer of 2024. He spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and is on loan at Blackpool this term.

Mateusz Bogusz Leeds United completed the signing of the player from Polish club Ruch Chorzów in January 2019. He is still a Leeds player, currently on loan at UD Ibiza with his contract at Elland Road up in the summer.

Kiko Casilla The goalkeeper had his contract mutually terminated in the summer before signing for Getafe. In February 2020, he was banned for eight games and fined £60,000 for racist comments made to Charlton winger Jonathan Leko. He played just one more game that season and was handed just 11 appearances during the 2020-21 campaign.