How Leeds United’s last 11 January signings fared at Elland Road - the good and bad in pictures
In recent years, January has been a quiet month for Leeds United.
Last season, the Whites opted to not sign any players during the winter market with Cody Drameh’s loan move to Cardiff City the biggest transfer story from Elland Road at the beginning of 2022.
In 2021, there was no movement in the January window from Leeds. However, things are set to be different in the first month of 2023.
In November, Jesse Marsch stressed the importance of Leeds United doing their business early in the January window - with discussions having already taken place. United had a busy summer as they brought in Brenden Aaronsen and Rasmus Kristensen from Marsch's former club Red Bull Salzburg in early June, with Marc Roca following soon after.
Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra arrived in early July, with all five players being fully assimilated into the squad before the start of the season, with each having quickly become important members of the first-team line-up.
Marsch said last month: "We felt really good about the transfers we made (in the summer). Getting them in early was key. We are already discussing winter transfers and getting them in early will be key.
"Especially with the World Cup and the phase we will be in this year, we will have more time to dedicate towards that. I think the more we can be on the same page and evaluate clearly what is necessary, the better we will be able to build.
"It is not the time to discuss it right now as the focus will be on the next few weeks. But the idea is - transfer window after transfer window - to make us stronger and stronger so we can compete for things that are about real ambition."
As Leeds prepare for an assault in the January market, we have looked at how their recent January signings have fared…