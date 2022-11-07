The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon that owners FSG are now inviting offers for the Anfield club. The American investment company, which is headquartered in Boston and owns the city’s baseball team the Boston Red Sox, purchased Liverpool from George Gillett and Tom Hicks in 2010.

A statement from Fenway Sports Group to The Athletic read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 01, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Following the update on the club’s ownership, we looked at how the Reds’ squad value, estimated by Transfermarkt, compares to that of their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool have the second most valuable squad in the division, only behind Manchester City. Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur make up the top six.

Leeds United’s squad is valued at £236.71m, only ahead of Fulham and Bournemouth. The full valuations of every Premier League team can be found below.

Transfermarkt’s Premier League club market values

Liverpool – £755m

Chelsea – £737m

Man United – £655m

Arsenal – £652m

Tottenham – £590m

Aston Villa – £405m

West Ham – £400m

Newcastle United – £389m

Leicester City – £373m

Everton – £356m

Wolves – £318m

Southampton – £274m

Brighton – £273m

Brentford – £266m

Crystal Palace – £255m

Nottingham Forest – £245m

Leeds United – £237m

Fulham – £209m