How much are Liverpool worth? Premier League club's market value compared to Man City, Chelsea, Leeds United and Man United
Premier League side Liverpool have been put up for sale by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), according to reports.
The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon that owners FSG are now inviting offers for the Anfield club. The American investment company, which is headquartered in Boston and owns the city’s baseball team the Boston Red Sox, purchased Liverpool from George Gillett and Tom Hicks in 2010.
A statement from Fenway Sports Group to The Athletic read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.
“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”
Following the update on the club’s ownership, we looked at how the Reds’ squad value, estimated by Transfermarkt, compares to that of their Premier League rivals.
Liverpool have the second most valuable squad in the division, only behind Manchester City. Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur make up the top six.
Leeds United’s squad is valued at £236.71m, only ahead of Fulham and Bournemouth. The full valuations of every Premier League team can be found below.
Transfermarkt’s Premier League club market values
Man City – £950m
Liverpool – £755m
Chelsea – £737m
Man United – £655m
Arsenal – £652m
Tottenham – £590m
Aston Villa – £405m
West Ham – £400m
Newcastle United – £389m
Leicester City – £373m
Everton – £356m
Wolves – £318m
Southampton – £274m
Brighton – £273m
Brentford – £266m
Crystal Palace – £255m
Nottingham Forest – £245m
Leeds United – £237m
Fulham – £209m
AFC Bournemouth – £157m