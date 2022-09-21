News you can trust since 1754
How much the Premier League's new signings could make from social media - including Leeds United, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City players

More money than ever is being spent on Premier League transfers with clubs surpassing an expenditure of £2bn in the summer window.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:15 pm

Some big names such as Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus, Anthony and Richarlison have found their home with new clubs in the Premier League – but which player is the biggest star on social media, and who is earning the most off the pitch?

Using data from the Influencer Marketing Hub, Voetbal Travel found out which Premier League summer signing could earn the most through sponsored posts on social media.

It was discovered that Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is the summer signing who could earn the most on Instagram.

Gabriel Jesus is the 2022-23 Premier League signing who could be earning the most on social media. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

The Brazilian completed his move from Manchester City to Arsenal for a fee of around £47m, taking up the mantle as the Gunners’ new number nine.

Not only has his first few months in north London been a success, but he is winning off the pitch, too - with 18.5 million Instagram followers, Jesus could earn an average of over £42,000 per post.

In second place is Manchester City’s headline summer transfer - Erling Haaland. The Norwegian forward was signed by City for just over £50m after running rampant in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund. Haaland boasts 18.3 million Instagram followers and could also earn an average of just over £42,000 per post.

Lucas Paquetá finishes in third. The midfielder was recently signed by West Ham United from Olympique Lyon for £39m. With 6 million Instagram followers, he could earn an average of almost £14,000 per post.

The big PL summer signing which has the smallest earning potential on Instagram is Brentford’s club-record signing of Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull City for £17m. The 21-year-old has over 18,000 followers and could earn around £149 per post.

The Premier League’s biggest 22/23 signings: which one could earn the most on social media?

Rank Player Team Transfer fee Instagram followers Average possible social media earnings
1 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal £47m 18,500,000 £42,475
2 Erling Haaland Man City £54m 18,300,000 £42,104
3 Lucas Paquetá West Ham £39m 6,000,000 £13,843
4 Richarlison Tottenham £52m 6,000,000 £13,552
5 Antony Man United £86m 4,700,000 £9,097
6 Darwin Núñez Liverpool £68m 2,100,000 £4,940
7 Alexander Isak Newcastle £63m 564,000 £1,944
8 João Palhinha Fulham £18m 560,000 £1,937
9 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth £14m 525,000 £1,828
10 Wesley Fofana Chelsea £72m 531,000 £1,796
11 Diego Carlos Aston Villa £28m 258,000 £893
12 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton £16m 254,000 £879
13 Brenden Aaronson Leeds United £30m 175,000 £616
14 Matheus Nunes Wolves £41m 148,000 £520
15 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest £27m 130,000 £454
16 Amadou Onana Everton £32m 95,600 £439
17 Gavin Bazunu Southampton £13m 66,900 £324
18 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace £20m 50,900 £247
19 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford £17m 18,400 £149
