How to watch Premier League action Brighton v Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace v Wolves for FREE in the UK

Nine fixtures will go ahead in midweek with Arsenal’s highly-anticipated meeting with Man City postponed due to the Gunners’ re-arranged game with PSV in the Europa League taking place on Thursday.

The other 18 top-flight sides will be in action with Amazon Prime showing the action. The service is available on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets and consoles.

Amazon Prime members can sign in to their accounts and watch the fixtures on the device of their choosing.

Amazon Prime will show all nine Premier League games this midweek, as well as Arsenal's re-arranged fixture against Man City when a new date is confirmed. Picture: Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I get a free trial?

Yes! Fans without an Amazon Prime account can sign up for a free trial providing they haven't been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months. So even if you have had a free trial previously, you can get another one as long as it was not in the last year.

You can end your membership before the the free trial – which lasts 30 days – any accounts which are not cancelled will automatically be charged for the next month’s membership. It costs £8.99 per month.

What Premier League games are on in midweek?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, October 18

Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest (7.30pm)

Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers (8.15pm)

Wednesday, October 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Brentford v Chelsea (7.30pm)

Liverpool v West Ham United (7.30pm)

Newcastle United v Everton (7.30pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (8.15pm)

Thursday, October 20

Fulham v Aston Villa (7.30pm)

Leicester City v Leeds United (8.15pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad