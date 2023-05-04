All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
3 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
3 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock's message to Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson and why Leeds United's managerial change was not a 'big decision'

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock says he can see the logic in former club Leeds United sending an SOS to his fellow 'fire-fighter' Sam Allardyce in a bid to rescue the Whites' sorry season.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 4th May 2023, 14:49 BST

Warnock is one point away from securing another remarkable act of relegation escapology, having previously saved Rotherham United and Middlesbrough from the drop at Championship level.

Safety will be clinched if Town take a point in Thursday's Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Like Warnock, fellow 'old head' Allardyce has been handed a survival brief by a West Yorkshire club, albeit with a far shorter run of games to turn things around, with the 68-year-old having just four matches to keep Leeds in the top-flight.

Most Popular
Neil Warnock. Picture: Tony Johnson.Neil Warnock. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Neil Warnock. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Leeds are currently out on the relegation zone on goal difference alone and still have to face Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur before seasons end.

On Leeds calling for Allardyce, Warnock said: "It's an interesting one. I don't think it's a big decision changing at this time, if I am honest.

"Because I could not see them getting another point any how. Whereas you never know with 'Big Sam'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He is a bit more organised and will think a little bit more on the defensive side in what they could do.

"You just don't know how many points is going to be (needed to be) safe really. Somebody told me they actually lose all their games and stay up.

"I have not looked at the fixtures, but I am sure Sam is looking forward to the challenge. It is the biggest club I have ever been at by a mile. I was just there at the wrong time."

The sterling safety missions being co-ordinated by Warnock and Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace have emphatically shown that there is still a role for managerial veterans amid all the trappings of modern-day football, although Warnock has a message for fellow old-stagers Hodgson and Allardyce.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He continued: "The Championship is Neil Warnock's. I think the Premier League is for the Roy Hodgson's and Sam Allardyce's. Keep off my patch!"

Related topics:Neil WarnockSam AllardyceRoy Hodgson