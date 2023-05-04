HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock says he can see the logic in former club Leeds United sending an SOS to his fellow 'fire-fighter' Sam Allardyce in a bid to rescue the Whites' sorry season.

Warnock is one point away from securing another remarkable act of relegation escapology, having previously saved Rotherham United and Middlesbrough from the drop at Championship level.

Safety will be clinched if Town take a point in Thursday's Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United.

Like Warnock, fellow 'old head' Allardyce has been handed a survival brief by a West Yorkshire club, albeit with a far shorter run of games to turn things around, with the 68-year-old having just four matches to keep Leeds in the top-flight.

Neil Warnock. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Leeds are currently out on the relegation zone on goal difference alone and still have to face Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur before seasons end.

On Leeds calling for Allardyce, Warnock said: "It's an interesting one. I don't think it's a big decision changing at this time, if I am honest.

"Because I could not see them getting another point any how. Whereas you never know with 'Big Sam'.

"He is a bit more organised and will think a little bit more on the defensive side in what they could do.

"You just don't know how many points is going to be (needed to be) safe really. Somebody told me they actually lose all their games and stay up.

"I have not looked at the fixtures, but I am sure Sam is looking forward to the challenge. It is the biggest club I have ever been at by a mile. I was just there at the wrong time."

The sterling safety missions being co-ordinated by Warnock and Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace have emphatically shown that there is still a role for managerial veterans amid all the trappings of modern-day football, although Warnock has a message for fellow old-stagers Hodgson and Allardyce.

