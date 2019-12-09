Huddersfield Town chief makes bold Leeds United statement, Hull City send warning to Newcastle United, Cardiff City star hailed as 'magic man' - Championship winners and losers
From late goals, refereeing decisions and movement at the top and bottom of the Championship - it has certainly been an eventful weekend.
Monday 09 December 2019 11:34
Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier.
Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled this weekend...
1. L: Wigan Athletic
Two goals in the final five minutes for Luton Town saw Wigan surrender a 1-0 lead in the big relegation six-pointer at Kenilworth Road. Latic chief Paul Cook is reportedly under-fire.
Getty
2. W: Lee Tomlin (Cardiff City)
Tomlins 94th-minute winner maintained Neil Harris unbeaten start to life as Bluebirds boss - and lift them to just one-point off the play-offs. Harris hailed the 30-year-old as a magic man.
pa
3. L: Swansea City
The Swans dismal form continued as the 5-1 defeat to West Brom stretched the clubs winless streak to five games. Steve Coopers men were flying at the start but now sit in 11th in the league table.
pa
4. W: Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)
The Newcastle-linked forward scored twice to earn Hull a 2-1 win over Stoke City. Grant McCann insists it will take a substantial offer to prize him away and remains hopeful he will sign a new contract.
pa
View more