Huddersfield Town sweating over the fitness of star midfielder ahead of West Yorkshire derby at Leeds United

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN boss Darren Moore is sweating over the fitness of key midfielder Jack Rudoni ahead of Saturday’s West Yorkshire derby against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Rudoni, who is proved to be the Terriers’ star turn so far this term, left the stadium after Tuesday’s 4-0 home loss to Cardiff City wearing a protective boot after picking up an injury issue.

Meanwhile, Moore confirmed that none of players who missed the midweek game against the Bluebirds will back in contention for the game against Leeds, meaning that the likes of Danny Ward, David Kasumu and Josh Ruffels are still sidelined.

Moore said: "Jack had that protective boot on more as a precaution. He's had a kick on it and a bit of swelling, but it's protective one more than anything.

"At the moment, we are waiting on the physio team to give us some news.”

Moore insists he is relishing his first taste of a West Yorkshire derby as a manager, having been made aware by many supporters of its significance among Town followers, including staff members who work at the club.

Moore commented: “Taking the manager’s job, I have moved into the area and live in Huddersfield now because you want to be part of it.

"When these special moments and days come along, you are walking around the area and meeting supporters in different locations where they shop and move.

"When you get to speak to them, you get to understand the football club, fanbase and length of time people have been supporting the club, the history and tradition and how they have got to support the club and what it means when you are coming into fixtures like this.

"You get to know all that and from an educational point of view, the supporters help you as well and fill you with the knowledge of what these games mean going forward.

"I understand the passion that carries throughout this football club and town of Huddersfield and am grateful for all the messages of fans going forward.