Charlie Cresswell. Photo by Christian Hofer - The FA/The FA via Getty Images.

Mbete, who celebrates his 19th birthday on Sunday, joined the Terriers on a season-long loan from Manchester City on deadline day at the start of this month.

He made his Town debut in Tuesday night's 2-1 home reverse to Wigan Athletic.

Cresswell is currently partway through a season-long loan at Millwall.

Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster is also in the squad along with Blades loanees Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, who linked up with the club in the summer on season-long loans from Manchester City.

The trio will be hoping to feature at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, September 27 when the under-21s welcome Germany (7.45pm).

Prior to the Germany game, the under-21s face Italy in Pescara on Thursday, September 22 (4.30pm).

On the promotion of Mbete, under-21s boss Lee Carsley said: “Luke is a player who has been in our system for a while, he’s headed out to Huddersfield this season for his first loan move and he’s a player who we see as having high potential within the England set-up. We look forward to working with him.”

“In Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp and Rhian Brewster, we also welcome back experienced players at this age group who I’m sure will play an important part – on and off the field – in our preparation for next summer."

Squad: Joe Bursik (Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (Portsmouth, loan from West Bromwich Albion), James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers, on loan)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall, on loan), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley, on loan), Luke Mbete (Huddersfield Town, on loan), Levi Colwill (Brighton, on loan), Ryan Sessegnon (Spurs), Djed Spence (Spurs), Luke Thomas (Leicester City).

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United, on loan), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), James Garner (Everton), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), James McAtee (Sheffield United, on loan), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Spurs).