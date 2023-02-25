'I am not worried about my future' - Javi Gracia addresses his 'flexible contract' situation at Leeds United

JAVI GRACIA insists his sole concern is on Leeds United securing Premier League football for a fourth successive season and not his own situation.

The United head coach, who will step out for his first match in charge in Saturday's monumental survival six-pointer with basement club Southampton after the club finally resolved his work permit issues, has signed a 'flexible contract'.

While sensibly not being distracted by questions over his future, the Spaniard is wise enough to know that should Leeds – currently second from bottom after a grim Premier League record-equalling 10-match winless sequence – stay up, he will put himself in a strong position to remain.

He must win the hearts and minds of players, supporters and the club's hierarchy first and he has no truck with that.

Javi Gracia, who will take charge of his first Leeds United game today. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Leeds have 15 games to ensure they are out of the bottom three come early evening on May 28. They have won just twice in 20 league matches since August 21.

Gracia, who has had previous experience in the top-flight with Watford, said: "You know in our situation, it is not easy for the coaches.

"Maybe, you stay one season or one life (longer); you never know. I am focused.

"When I accepted the challenge, I accepted it because I wanted to be here and prepare for the games and try and help this team achieve their objective (safety).

"After that, (there's) opportunities to speak. I don't want to be here because I have a (long) contract, I don't want the club to have a difficult situation because it has a coach it does not want at the club.

"It is better to be focused on the next game and my objective is to win one game as soon as possible and finish the season with the objective. I am not worried about my future."

The 52-year-old's managerial CV includes two third-tier title wins in his native Spain, a cup runners-up medal with Watford and a Qatar Stars League championship with Al Sadd last year.

Despite coaching across Europe and beyond, Gracia said he had his heart set on a Premier League return.

He added: "It was something I was waiting for because I had other chances to train. I was waiting for something in the Premier League and it was really exciting for me."

Gracia's long-time assistant Zigor Aranalde – a former Sheffield Wednesday player – joins him at Leeds.

Mikel Antia will also assist him, while Juan Jose Solla comes in as fitness coach.