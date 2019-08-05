‘I can’t be happy if Kemar Roofe leaves,’ admits Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa

MARCELO BIELSA admits Leeds United must move quickly if Kemar Roofe completes his £7m move to Anderlecht this week.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez celebrates after giving them a 1-0 lead at Bristol City (Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX)

The 26-year-old is understood to be undergoing a medical today in Belgium after agreement was reached between the two clubs over a fee.

Bielsa rates Roofe highly but the striker is into the final year of his contract – opening up the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

“At the moment, there is no update,” said Bielsa about Roofe in the wake of yesterday’s emphatic 3-1 victory at Bristol City.

“But finally, he will not continue with us. I can’t be happy if Roofe leaves. If I tell you this when this striker made 15 goals last season, I would be stupid if I accept this situation.

“We have to adapt if it finally happens.”

Leeds should be in for a busy week as the countdown continues to the transfer window closing on Thursday at 5pm.

Ryan Kent, the Liverpool wideman, has been on the club’s radar all summer and Bielsa is acutely aware that if Roofe leaves then Patrick Bamford is his only senior striker.

Bamford did not have the easiest of times in his first season at Elland Road after suffering two lengthy absences through injury.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips (Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX)

But yesterday went well for the 25-year-old, who opened his account for the campaign by netting United’s second goal at Ashton Gate.

Pablo Hernandez, the game’s standout player, was the creator after earlier netting a spectacular opener of his own to set the Yorkshire club on their way to victory.

“Patrick showed a lot of effort and a lot of personality,” said Bielsa after an opening weekend that saw debutant Ben White impress in the centre of the Leeds defence.

“He did a lot of hard work. At the same time, he scored a goal. He keep that performance high in the match. That helped us press higher up the pitch. He helped a lot with our team.”

On Hernandez, the evergreen playmaker who will be 35 later this season, Bielsa added: “Pablo brought so much balance and individual play.

“He is a player who plays more in combination. And at the same time, he did a lot of dribbles that helped break the balance of the opponent.

“When he is at this level, he is a big value to the team.”

United bossed yesterday’s clash to earn a fifth win at Ashton Gate in seven visits.

The manner of the display had echoes of last season’s opener at home to Stoke City, who lost by the same scoreline at Elland Road.

It set the tone for a quite scintillating few months as Leeds set the pace in the Championship only to then fall away during the run-in.

“I know perfectly that this is not always possible,” Bielsa said about his side’s level of performance. “And that all the things that happen at the start of the season do not determine what happens at the end. We suffered a lot last season.

“Against this opponent, we managed the first 30 minutes of both halves very well. Our intensity was very good. But, at the same time, the last 15 minutes in each half we conceded too much possession.

“They take risks and we have to protect our goal. When you give chances to the opponents, you are helping with their supporters. That is what happened with the goal we conceded.

“Maybe I take decisions that give the chance to the opposition. I take off Klich and Pablo, our playmaker.”

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson admitted his side had been well beaten despite Andreas Weimann’s late goal. “Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say they were better than us with their brain and movement,” he added. “We knew it was going to be tough. And it was.”