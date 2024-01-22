AHEAD of Sunday’s fixture, a fellow journalist asked Daniel Farke whether ensuring that no side records a league double over Leeds United in 2023-24 was a motivation for him and his side.

Farke’s answer was very short, yet extremely telling. It consisted of just two words. “Yes, definitely’, the United manager said, getting straight to the point.

It should have really contained two more words for added effect. ‘Next question.’

Given Leeds’ late Boxing Day loss at Preston, which irked the visitors, there was also an element of revenge to this return Roses fixture, 26 days on.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford closes in on goal versus Preston. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

In his programme notes, club captain Liam Cooper referenced a desire for Leeds to ‘right the wrongs of that day’. A clear declaration of pre-match intent if there ever was one.

Leeds did that, in the nick of time.

On this occasion, it was Preston who were left feeling sore - after a penalty award for handball against substitute Ryan Ledson which ‘baffled’ Ryan Lowe.

A bout of illness had affected his side ahead of the game. After seeing substitute Joel Piroe coolly dispatch a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time, the Preston boss will have been feeling heartily sick.

Spot on: Leeds United's Joel Piroe scores the winner against Preston. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The instant emotions for Leeds were ones of elation and relief. Then came the realisation that Piroe’s joyous moment was one of the most significant in the season thus far. It was not lost upon Farke, who never misses much.

But what about notions of revenge?

Farke commented: “No-one was very happy when Ilan (Meslier) got sent off (at Preston) and he was criticised a lot.

"It was more or less not a red card and we had celebration scenes from them and (Milutin Osmajic) rolling about on the floor.

Leeds United's Archie Gray is tackled by Preston's Liam Millar. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It’s important you take this into the game, but without being over-motivated and losing your calm and coolness."

Leeds ultimately showed calm on a day when they had to be patient and hang in there, just as world darts champion and United fan Luke Humphries – who paraded his gleaming trophy around the stadium at half-time - did in his recent final with Luke Littler.

As for the cool? Well, that came from Piroe, whose smile lit up the old stadium at the final whistle.

It has been a tough past month for the Dutchman, who has recently found himself on the bench.

When Leeds needed something, he stepped up. The player who has recently usurped him in the starting line-up in Patrick Bamford fancied the penalty to complete his own story of redemption in 2024 and banish memories of some wretched misses from 12 yards last year.

Farke pulled rank and made sure that Piroe, who had come on as a 77th-minute substitute, was assigned with it. He didn’t let his manager down.

Farke said: "I said that Joel should take the penalty. It wasn’t that difficult as Joel is normally our main taker.

"Sometimes when just subbed (on) you don't always feel that confident. Crysencio (Summerville) was also on the (penalty) teamsheet before the game, but he also missed the last penalty.

"For me it was important Joel gave the sign he was ready to take it as he is one of our best finishers, if not the best.

"He is normally ice-cold in these situations and when he gave the sign, I was sure he would score and thank God he repaid my trust."

Leeds can ill afford slip-ups, especially on fertile home soil and while there was significance in regard to the top end of the table, there was also a huge personal element to the afternoon.

United players wore black armbands as a mark of respect following the recent passing of Jaidon Anthony’s mum, Donna. The winger was an unused substitute on the day and Farke dedicated the win to him and his family.

The start of the game suggested that things would not be straightforward for Leeds.

Just 65 seconds in, Leeds clocked off from a Ben Whiteman free-kick, with Keane eventually turning the ball in following a cross-shot from Liam Millar, an irritant just as he was at Deepdale.

As with the home games against Swansea and Middlesbrough this winter, Leeds got even very quickly when Dan James got into double figures for the season, heading in at the back post from Junior Firpo's delicious centre.

Meslier had a less eventful day than in Lancashire as Leeds attempted to knock Preston's wall down.

Georginio Rutter missed a good chance and hit the post. Summerville was a constant menace, James spurned an opportunity, so did Bamford. Tempers got heated. Piroe saved the day.

Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Byram 77); Kamara (Piroe 77), Gruev; James, Rutter (Jospeh 90+8), Summerville (Cooper 90+6); Bamford. Unused substitutes: Klaesson, Anthony, Shackleton, Poveda, Gelhardt.

Preston North End: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Frokjaer-Jensen (Woodburn 90), Whiteman, McCann (Ledson 70), Millar (Browne 77); Keane (Brady 77), Riis (Stewart 77). Unused substitutes: Pradic, Cunningham, Bauer, Best.