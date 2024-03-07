That much was clear from a performance which at times looked tired against Stoke City on Tuesday.

Leeds ran hot for a spell of about 20 first-half minutes, during which a cool finish by Dan James brought his 11th goal of the season, nine at Elland Road, and a 10th win in 11 unbeaten league games in 2024. But much of the rest of the game belonged to the Potters until their substitute Ben Pearson’s second daft yellow card of the night with 86 minutes gone.

It made for an uncomfortable evening for those in the stands.

But 1-0 was enough for a Leeds team whose goal difference is far superior to promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Southampton, who now have a game in hand after a fire near St Mary's led to the postponement of Wednesday's game against Preston North End.

What matter to Leeds is points, with Ipswich claiming a lateish equaliser, missing a late penalty then scoring an even later winner from former Whites full-back Leif Davis to hold second place in the division with victory over Bristol City.

There is respite on the horizon – get Friday out the way and an international break means Millwall at home a week on Sunday is the final fixture before Easter – but Tuesday was game three of a punishing four-match run squeezed into 10 days.

Huddersfield Town, Stoke and Friday's hosts Sheffield Wednesday are locked in a Championship relegation battle almost as fierce as the one for the top two places which bring an automatic ticket to the Premier League. Two are from Yorkshire, making them even more pumped up, and play on pitches also feeling the strain of a long season.

HARD GRAFT: Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev challenges Stoke City's Bae Jun-Ho

The opening game of the sequence was an FA Cup tie at top-flight Chelsea, not a team Leeds fans will accept them going through the motions against.

All four results were a kick away from changing until the final whistle.

So even with three team changes on the night which included holding Archie Gray back for a brief substitute's appearance, there was a limit to how much was left in the tank.

Although he made James’ goal, Georginio Rutter looked weary before being substituted. His replacement, Mateo Joseph made a good – albeit brief – case for himself which featured two good chances.

MAKING AN IMPRESSION: Leeds United substitute Mateo Joseph added energy from the bench

"I wouldn't say we lost energy but it was more difficult because I think Stoke invested more and we could feel this a little bit on the pitch," admitted Gruev, who after little early-season involvement has started every game but two since Boxing Day.

"The energy was better and more in the first half but you can't play for 90 minutes like this when you have your third game in six days.

"Sometimes you have to suffer and you know the opponent will have the ball but you have to make sure they can't create big chances.

NO CAKEWALK: Daniel Farke endures Tuesday's final few seconds at Elland Road

"We started very well and had to score one or two more in the first half, I think.

"The second half was a little bit of a wild game from left to right (end to end). We had to keep the ball better and be better in possession to not let the opponent have so many chances.

"We drew the last game (at Huddersfield) and it was important to win, it doesn't matter by how much. All that matters is the win.

"We're very pleased that we are unbeaten and we have 10 wins and a draw in the last 11 (league) games. This is amazing.

"We have to keep going like this and I think if we do we have big chances to end the season where we want to be.

"Out of these 11 games you can't win them all three or 4-0, sometimes you have to suffer and Tuesday was like that but it's very important to win these type of games."

Gruev felt the nervousness on the terraces, but had no complaints.

"I think it's normal when you are Leeds United playing at home against Stoke," he argued. "Of course the fans want to help you and they want you to dictate the game.

"It's sometimes good for us players that they push us and we don't drop too deep, we keep active.

"You feel the whole atmosphere. The fans are helping us and it's a big reason why we are unbeaten at home."

As so often, manager Daniel Farke had a perfect turn of phrase for the mood at what he said was Leeds' best win of 2024.

"At Elland Road people expect we beat every opponent and right now against a team not in the best position in the league it should be an easy win," he said.

"It feels like the atmosphere in the stadium is of people going for a cup of tea and a cake perhaps instead of this explosion we had against Leicester where everyone was on it.

"In these type of games we have to dig in and grind out a result and this is important.

"These hard-fought wins are what bring you to a top position at the end of the season."