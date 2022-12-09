Leeds United are hoping Illan Meslier has timed his glandular fever well enough not to miss any Premier League games with it, but coach Jesse Marsch admits it will be a close-run thing.

The France Under-21 goalkeeper and understudy Kristoffer Klaessen have missed the mid-season trip to Spain with viral illnesses.

Meslier is one of a number of players whose return to fitness should come around the time of the Whites' next Premier League game, against Manchester City. They might therefore be pleased the game has been pushed back two days for the benefit of television.

Overlooked by Spain, Diego Llorente had surgery whilst the league was on hold for the World Cup, as did Patrick Bamford. Robin Koch and Junior Firpo are making their way back from injuries, whilst Crysencio Summerville and Sonny Perkins picked up problems in the 2-1 friendly win over Elche.

ILLNESS: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has glandular fever

"Illan has what you guys call glandular fever," revealed Marsch. "So we're trying to be safe with him but also measure him appropriately and see. I think it'll be close when we can get him back into training, days to a week before Man City."

Huddersfield Town's Tino Anjorin only returned to action in a last week's mid-season friendly against Olympiacos after contracting the virus in mid-September.

Leeds signed former Everton and and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Joel Robles precisely so they would have some experienced cover were Mesleir to be missing at any point.

"Junior Firpo wasn't as bad as we initially thought," said Marsch of Leeds' only senior specialist left-back, who has been limited to just three senior appearances this season. "I think he will be close to being in training next week.

"Patrick Bamford had a successful surgery, we think he'll be ready in about 10 days.

"Robin, we think we'll be ready to train next the week. Hopefully Cree (Summerville)'s not too bad.

"Diego's hand had successful surgery and they say two weeks after the surgery that he can start participating in training so that that shouldn't last too long.

"So for the most part, we should be able to get most of guys back in training before we play our first match against Man City, maybe even 10 days before."

Leeds have Elland Road friendlies against Real Sociedad (December 16) and Monaco (21st) before hosting City in their first league match since November 12.

City's programme resumes with a League Cup tie against Liverpool on December 22, although few first-team regulars are likely to feature.

Working in Leeds' favour is that they only had Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen in Qatar – all of whom are now out of the World Cup, whereas City had 16 involved. England's Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden, Argentina's Julian Alazrez, Brazil goalkeeper Ederson, Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake and the Portugues trio of Ruben Dias, Bernado Silva and Joao Cancelo still are.