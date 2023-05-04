Sam Allardyce's first big selection decision as Leeds United manager is likely to be over who should play in goal at Manchester City on Saturday. Gauging the mood of Illan Meslier will go a long way to deciding it.

The French Under-21 international has been responsible for a number of high-profile mistakes, and was singled out for strong criticism from Jamie Carragher when he conceded six goals at home to Liverpool last month. Although he made a couple of important saves in the recent draw with Leicester City, his confidence looked drained in the next match, where his lack of conviction at a corner was responsible for one Bournemouth goal and he arguably should have saved another set up by his poor kick.

That 4-1 defeat brought an end to Javi Gracia's time as coach and saw him replaced by Allardyce who, along with his assistant Karl Robinson, is a strong proponent of sports psychology.

Assessing the 23-year-old's mental state will go a long way to deciding if Meslier plays at Eastlands. The alternative, Joel Robles, is an experienced goalkeeper but has not played Premier League football for six years.

Robles made one appearance under Allardyce at Everton, for a youthful side in a Europa League dead rubber at Apollon Limassol. Allardyce expects to make a decision on Friday.

"When we have a conversation what he says to me and what I feel will help me make the decision," explained Allardyce when asked he thoughts on Meslier.

"It's not difficult to see unfortunately he's made mistakes and they've cost a couple of goals right at the wrong time for the team.

"The most important position is there if we're going to stop the goals going in because we're not going to stop every shot (coming in).

LOW ON CONFIDENCE: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier

"(We'll see) whether it's right for me to keep him in and (hope) in a big game get back to what he can be because from the start I always thought he was a magnificent goalie considering how young he was.