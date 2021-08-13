Illan Meslier's new Leeds United contract another show of faith in young goalkeeper

Less than 24 hours after coach Marcelo Bielsa extended his stay by his customary 12 months, 21-year-old goalkeeper Meslier inked himself into the longer-term future at Elland Road.

Bielsa and the Whites have shown great faith in the young Frenchman whose only senior appearance was in the FA Cup at Arsenal when then-first-choice Kiko Casilla was suspended for using alleged racist language in February 2020.

Meslier has held onto his place ever since and this summer Casilla has been sent on a season-long loan to Elche which he does not expect to return from. In his place has come 20-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson.

CONTRACT: Illan Meslier has committed to the summer of 2026

Meslier initially joined on loan in the summer of 2019, making the move permanent 12 months later.

He had the odd shakey moment in his debut season but no more than one might expect of a goalkeeper of his age playing at a higher level than he was used to - less in fact.