The legislation will grant powers to a body, independent of both government and football authorities, to oversee clubs in England's top five tiers.

The government announced plans to appoint a regulator in February 2023, following a fan-led review in 2022, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describing it as a "a historic moment for football fans".

The EFL welcomes today’s arrival of the Football Governance Bill to Parliament in what we hope will be an important milestone to help us secure the long-term financial sustainability of England’s football pyramid.

EFL chairman Rick Parry

The regulator will have powers concerning improving financial sustainability of clubs, ensuring financial resilience across the leagues and safeguarding the heritage of English football.

Parry said: “If delivered on the right terms, this landmark legislation can help fix the game’s broken financial model by offering the independent input ultimately needed to help ensure that all clubs can survive and thrive in a fair and competitive environment.

"The establishment of the independent football regulator will be at the heart of this reform, and we are encouraged that the regulator will be given backstop powers to deliver financial redistributions should the game be unable to agree a deal itself.

“In recent years, we have been working with Government and across parliament on a cross-party basis. It is clear there is an appreciation of just how important professional clubs are to their communities and why they must be protected.

"We are pleased that the Government has stated its commitment to the State of the Game Review which will provide the basis for the independent regulator’s work in making the game financially sustainable.