Is England Women v Netherlands Women on TV? How to watch Lionesses as they prepare for Euro 2022 at Leeds United's Elland Road

Ellen White will miss England Women’s friendly against the Netherlands at Elland Road on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus.

By Ben McKenna
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:45 am

The Football Association said the Manchester City striker – the Lionesses’ record scorer with 50 goals – had returned home and “will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to camp as soon as possible”, with no replacement being called up.

England take on the Dutch in West Yorkshire in the second of three warm-up fixtures ahead of next month’s home European Championship.

Sarina Wiegman’s team, who beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux last week, conclude the trio of friendlies with a clash against Switzerland in Zurich on June 30 before opening the Euros by taking on Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

ELLAND ROAD: Will play host to England Lionesses tomorrow. Picture: PA Wire.

Is it on TV?

The fixture between England and the Netherlands, which kicks off at 8pm, will be broadcast on ITV 4.

Is there a stream?

ITVHub will carry online coverage of the game at Elland Road. It is also available as an app on mobiles and tablets, as well as some game consoles.

