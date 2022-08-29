Is Leeds United v Everton on TV? How to watch, streaming details

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites defeated Wolves 2-1 on the opening weekend before a stunning 3-0 victory over Chelsea last Sunday to make it six points from six in West Yorkshire.

Everton make the trip to Elland Road tonight, after the sides played out a 2-2 draw in the early part of last campaign.

Tuesday evening’s game is available on BT Sport 1. Three other Premier League games – Southampton v Chelsea, Crystal Palace v Brentford and Fulham v Brighton – will also be shown by the broadcaster on Tuesday.

Leeds welcome Everton to Elland Road on Tuesday night. Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Coverage of Leeds’ clash with Everton will begin at 7pm with kick off scheduled for 8pm.

For those unable to watch on TV, streaming will be available for BT Sport customers on the BT Sport website and app.