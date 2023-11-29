All Sections
Is Leeds United v Swansea City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Leeds United welcome Swansea City to Elland Road on Wednesday night, looking to strengthen their bid for a top-two spot in the Championship.
By Nick Westby
Published 29th Nov 2023, 09:29 GMT

Leeds are looking to improve on a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on Friday on the resumption of domestic duty following the international break.

Stuart Dallas – out since April 2022 with a broken leg – is the only player unavailable for Wednesday's Championship visit of Swansea City.

So it looks like Leeds will be well placed to utilise a deep squad in the month-long period up to and including New Year's Day when the Whites play eight league matches.

No way through for Joel Piroe of Leeds United against Rotherham United on Friday (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)No way through for Joel Piroe of Leeds United against Rotherham United on Friday (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
No way through for Joel Piroe of Leeds United against Rotherham United on Friday (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

When is Leeds United v Swansea City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm today (Wednesday, November 29).

Is the match on live television?

Yes – the match is behind the red button on Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Leeds United v Swansea City?

The match can be streamed via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

Here’s our full match preview.

