Is Leeds United v Swansea City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news
Leeds are looking to improve on a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on Friday on the resumption of domestic duty following the international break.
Stuart Dallas – out since April 2022 with a broken leg – is the only player unavailable for Wednesday's Championship visit of Swansea City.
So it looks like Leeds will be well placed to utilise a deep squad in the month-long period up to and including New Year's Day when the Whites play eight league matches.
When is Leeds United v Swansea City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm today (Wednesday, November 29).
Is the match on live television?
Yes – the match is behind the red button on Sky Sports Football.
How can I stream Leeds United v Swansea City?
The match can be streamed via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.
Here’s our full match preview.