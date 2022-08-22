Jack Harrison addresses Leeds United future amid rejected Newcastle United bid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies reportedly had an offer rejected for the winger earlier in the window with The Athletic reporting on Monday that a second bid worth more than £20m was knocked back by Leeds.

Harrison scored for the Whites as they claimed a fine 3-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. He sits joint-top of the assists charts with three in the club’s opening three games.

The winger had been questioned about Newcastle’s interest during Leeds’ pre-season tour of Australia. Harrison responded with a vague answer, something he put right in an interview on Friday as he made his stance clear on Newcastle’s pursuit.

"I knew nothing about it and it threw me off,’ he told the Daily Mail.

“My answer gave the wrong impression from what I meant. Social media was talking about it and people were like, ‘What have you said?’

"But it was nothing. My intention is to be here and work hard for this team. If anything I want to make a greater impact than before and I think this is the best place to do that.

“My performances at the start of last season weren’t the best but I think I improved. My goal is to try to make the next England camp in September. If I am to have any chance of the World Cup at all, I will have to make that next squad.”

Last month, Jesse Marsch insisted that Harrison was a "big part" United's plans moving forward amid interest for the winger.

“There has always been interest in Jack, like many of our players, but I know that Jack is also very happy here and that he's done a really good job that is a big part of what we're doing," said Marsch following Leeds' 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa in pre-season.

"Of course, there's always possibilities that that big transfer offers come in and then you always have to as clubs decide how it fits and what are the best options moving forward.