Jack Harrison is on the verge of a new contract after Leeds United torpedoed a deadline-day move to Leicester City, according to reports.

The Foxes' interest in Harrison was well known as deadline-day approached, but it is now being claimed the Whites agreed to sell their 26-year-old winger, only to make him a counter-offer which persuaded him to stay.

Sky Sports are reporting Leicester agreed a £20m transfer fee with add-ons to buy Harrison, and that the winger had started his medical before Leeds told the player they would match the pay increase being offered in the east Midlands.

Leeds were said to have identified Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo as a replacement.

DEADLINE DAY UNCERTAINTY: Leeds United winger Jack Harrison

Harrison's current deal runs until 2024 and coach Jesse Marsch has made clear many times he wanted Harrison to stay at the club, but Leeds showed in releasing Mateusz Klich so that the Polish midfielder could move to DC United earlier in the month they can be dictated to by players wanting to leave.

Neither Klich nor Harrison seem to have been determined to force a move, however.

Marsch gave the impression Klich was unsure about going to the USA, and Harrison's resolve cannot have been that strong if a phone call mid-medical was all that persuaded him to abandon a transfer to Leicester.